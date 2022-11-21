TUPD: on-campus sexual assault occurred on Glen Drive

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

A woman was sexually assaulted on Glen Drive Saturday evening, Towson University Police said Sunday.

The victim was walking on Glen Drive towards Smith Hall at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 when an unknown man assaulted her, TUPD said. The man, who fled in an unknown direction, was approximately 20 years old with blond hair. He was approximately 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds.

Police said the man was wearing a yellow mask, green fleece jacket, black pants and a black Nike book bag.

Those with information are encouraged to contact TUPD at 410-704-4444.