TUPD: weekend shooting, stabbing in Uptown

By: Gabriel Donahue, News Editor and Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

A man was shot off-campus and another person was stabbed in a separate incident in Uptown, Towson on Sunday, Towson University Police say.

A Baltimore County Police Officer was near Towsontown Blvd and Washington Avenue when they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle drive by before crashing, police said Monday. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers found an adult male driver suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the man was shot by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington Avenue. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

County detectives filed criminal charges relating to a firearm discovered in the vehicle against the man on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, a person was stabbed during an assault near the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library at 15 E. Chesapeake Ave around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 12, Towson University Police said in a campus safety alert Sunday morning.

The male suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Additionally, on Feb. 2, three people were sexually assaulted by a then-unknown armed man near Allegheny Avenue and Washington Avenue in an alleyway at the rear of Towson Hot Bagels, police said. The suspect also stole property from the victims before fleeing on foot towards Eastbound towards Joppa road.

On Feb. 5, police arrested Quantze Davis, 28, and charged him with several counts of first-degree rape, assault and armed robbery in connection to the Feb, 2 incident

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-2361.

Editors note: This story has been corrected to include the arrest made in connection to the Feb. 2 incident.