Two basketball players earn Weekly CAA honors

By: Courtney Ott, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson Men’s Basketball guard Nicolas Timberlake and Towson Women’s Basketball guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas were both named CAA Player of the Week after strong performances from both in their opening week.

The end stretch of week one was a notable start for the men’s graduate student. On Nov. 10, Timberlake and the Tigers faced the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Timberlake recorded four season highs including 14 field goal attempts, 10 field goals made, 39 minutes played and 27 points.

Timberlake also recorded five rebounds, three steals and two assists against the Minuteman. On Nov. 13, Towson traveled to face the University of Pennsylvania, and Timberlake kept the hot streak going.

The 6’4 guard accumulated 23 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of gameplay to record the third straight win for the Tigers. This is the first time Towson Men’s Basketball have had a 3-0 start since the 2013-14 season.

The Towson Men’s Basketball team will push to keep their three game win streak intact when they travel to UNC Greensboro on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Towson Women’s Basketball team held their home opener on Saturday against Longwood University winning 83-72 with the help from redshirt junior Kornegay-Lucas.

Towson’s guard collected 29 points including a career high of 11 field goals, three three-pointers and four free throws. Kornegay-Lucas also recorded nine rebounds, seven assists, another career high of five blocks and three steals.

Kornegay-Lucas is the first Towson Women’s Basketball player to put up 29 points in a season opener since the 2016-17 season.

So far, Kornegay-Lucas leads the team in points, field goals, assists, blocks, steals and minutes played.

Towson Women’s Basketball travels to Saint Francis University on Nov. 19 to take on the Red Flash at 7 p.m.