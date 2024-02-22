Union Dunkin’ extends weekday hours

By Sarah Sternhagen, contributing writer

The University Union Dunkin’ has extended its hours until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Friday.

Previously, it closed daily at 2 p.m.

Aramark Collegiate Hospitality made the adjustment when it noticed consistent student traffic in the Union later in the day. It decided to expand Dunkin’s hours with the intention to positively impact students, according to an email from Aramark District Manager Richard Coburn.

Coburn said that he’d worked on other Aramark university accounts and saw 5 p.m. as a good time to still have coffee and other items available.

“We want to make sure we are always keeping […] convenience a priority in our dining program,” Coburn said.

Students have already taken advantage of the extended hours.

“Sometimes you just don’t have time to run in before 2 [p.m.],” sophomore Destiney Solomon said, adding that she likes having breakfast food available later in the day.

Other students agreed that having a coffee option before evening classes worked well for them.

“Sometimes you just need a little pick-me-up at 3 or 4. So, I think the 5 o’clock hour’s perfect,” freshman Monica Marquard said.

Senior Nicole Milano also said she liked to study late at night and having Dunkin’ open a bit later helps to keep her fueled beforehand.

Dunkin’s weekend hours have stayed the same from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.