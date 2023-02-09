University System Chancellor to hold on campus Town Hall on presidential search

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman will hold a Town Hall meeting at Towson University on Feb.13 to gather intel on what the campus community wants to see from its next president.

The Town Hall announced in a campuswide email sent Monday, will be held in the University Union Theatre from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Members of the community can attend virtually or in person.

Perman will host the discussion nearly two weeks after Towson’s 14th President, Kim Schatzel, left after seven years to head the University of Louisville.

The University System routinely hosts Town Halls when undergoing a procurement process for a new president at one of its 12 institutions.

“The Chancellor is eager to hear about the background and experience that the TU community wants in its next leader, as well as thoughts about the future vision and priorities for the institution,” the email reads.

When tasked with replacing a president, the System undergoes a five-step process, a press release states. The process includes the following:

Phase 1: Stakeholder Engagement & Preparation

Phase 2: Open Application Period & Candidate Screening

Phase 3: Narrowing the Field

Phase 4: Recommending Finalists

Phase 5: Final Selection

The University System announced the search committee to replace Schatzel in January, which Board of Regents member Ellen Fish will lead. The committee will work with search firm Isaacson, Miller to find Towson’s 15th president.

Recently, the University System completed this procurement process to replace the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s longtime president Freeman Hrabowski after his retirement.