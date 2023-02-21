17-year-old killed in Uptown shooting

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief and Gabriel Donahue, News Editor

A 17-year-old was killed after being shot in Uptown, Towson, on Monday night, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday.

Officers from the Towson Precinct responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Delaware and Joppa Rd at approximately 7:17 p.m. They found a male, later identified as 17-year-old Tre’shaun Harmon, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Harmon was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Most of the nearby establishments closed soon after the shooting occurred.

Employees at a nearby restaurant on Joppa Road said they did not hear anything from inside at the time of the shooting. One employee and Towson University Sophomore, Thomas Cosgrove, said he isn’t shocked by the incident.

The shooting comes on the heels of several recent instances of violent crime occurring in the Uptown area. On Feb. 12, a man was shot at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington Avenue.

Additionally, a person was stabbed during an assault near the Towson branch of the Baltimore County Public Library at 15 E. Chesapeake Ave around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Three people were sexually assaulted and robbed near Allegheny Avenue and Washington Avenue in an alleyway at the rear of Towson Hot Bagels on Feb. 2. County Police arrested Quantze Davis, 28, on Feb. 5 and charged him with several counts of first-degree rape, assault and armed robbery in connection to the assaults.

“It’s been like week-to-week without failure,” Cosgrove said about the recent trend in crime.

Makish Asemarta, a coworker of Cosgrove and a Towson resident, said he was confused about the recent crime incidents in Towson as he perceived the area as a safe place.

Cosgrove said he’s not surprised by the incidents.

“I’d definitely say that it’s more safe to be on campus,” he said.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s office could not be reached for comment on Monday’s shooting.

“We increased our police presence,” Olszewski told WBAL radio on Tuesday. “We worked with the businesses in the community to get more cameras. We’ve worked with the mall to have a parental policy enforced and to make sure that was there.”

Story updated on 2/21 at 1:17 p.m. to include latest from BCoPD.