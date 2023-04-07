USM search committee launches application for Towson’s next president

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

The search committee tasked with finding Towson University’s next president officially opened the application for the position on Thursday.

The search for Towson’s new leader began after former President Kim Schatzel left the University after seven years in February to become the 19th president of the University of Louisville.

In addition to opening the application, the 24-person committee released the leadership profile for the position. The profile is equivalent to a job description. Isaacson, Miller, an executive employment agency, is aiding the System in the search.

The committee is chaired by Ellen Fish, a University System of Maryland regent who did not respond to multiple requests for comment by publication Friday.

The job description for the position includes many desired qualifications, including someone who takes a “student-centered approach” to the role and understands the importance of student diversity and equity.

A desire for student-centric leadership has been a common theme throughout the several town halls the search committee has held for the university community to share their desires for Towson’s next leader.

“A genuine interest in the lives of TU students, with a commitment to student well-being and success; a visible presence on campus,” the profile reads. “[Engagement] in students’ lives, experiences, and safety to the greatest extent possible; passion for strengthening the student experience.”

In addition to the desired qualities, the job description lists possible “key opportunities and challenges” one may experience in the role.

This list includes the System’s desire for Towson’s next president to “[engage] in meaningful partnership with Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and surrounding communities” and “[marshal] energy and momentum toward greater research activity while simultaneously advancing.”

The latter connects directly with the University’s push to obtain an R-2 Carnegie Classification of high research. To receive the classification, Towson must spend at least $5 million on research and graduate 20 doctoral degrees annually.

As previously reported, Towson changed its mission statement in September to expand its research efforts and assist in its R2 push. Obtaining an R2 classification, as Interim President Melanie Perreault said in a January interview, would thrust Towson into national conversations.

“To support TU in achieving R2 status in the next five years, the University and USM have made significant capital investments and worked to build out the infrastructure needed to enable scholars to reach for the horizon,” the profile reads.

The release of the leadership profile and application marks the committee entering the second phase of the System’s standard process for replacing a leader of one of its 12 institutions. As explained on the University’s website, The process includes:

Phase 1: Stakeholder Engagement & Preparation Convene search committee, gather feedback, develop leadership profile

Phase 2: Open Application Period & Candidate Screening Nationwide recruitment and screening

Phase 3: Narrowing the Field Interviews and background checks

Phase 4: Recommending Finalists Search committee recommends finalists; finalists interview with the Chancellor and Regents

Phase 5: Final Selection The Board makes final recommendation

While the University System is conducting its search, Perreault will continue to serve as interim-president.