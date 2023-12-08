Three academic buildings without water due to water main issue

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief, and Jake Shindel, deputy sports editor

Water service has been shut off for three academic buildings due to an underground water main issue discovered Thursday evening by Towson University Facilities Management.

Hawkins Hall, Lecture Hall and the Psychology building are operating without water service, a campus-wide email sent Thursday evening said. Restrooms in nearby buildings should be used until further notice.

Au Bon Pain, the cafe in Hawkins Hall, will subsequently be closed Friday, according to an Instagram story posted by Towson Dining.

Additionally, a small sinkhole was found in a Freedom Square walkway, the campus-wide email said. A pedestrian detour has been implemented. Freedom Square is fully accessible from the Linthicum Hall side, but fencing has been put up on the other side of Freedom Square.

The cause of the water main issue and sinkhole is not currently known, but the issue is not expected to affect on-campus events or Monday classes, according to TU spokesperson Jamie Abell.

“Staff and contractors are working hard to address the issues now,” Abell told The Towerlight Friday morning.

Towson gets its water from Baltimore County, but the university is handling this issue with its own staff and contractors. The cost to fix the water main issue and sinkhole is not currently known.

It is unknown if the water main issue caused the sinkhole or if the sinkhole caused the water main issue.

This story will be updated.

