Weirs wins Defensive Player of the Week for second time this season￼

By: Jill Brewer, Contributing writer

Towson Volleyball’s Lydia Wiers has been named CAA Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. Wiers, a senior middle blocker, helped the Tigers win both of their matches this past weekend against North Carolina A&T (3-0, 3-1).

Wiers had previously won this award earlier this season when the Tigers participated in the Panther Challenge, which included them defeating the then-7th ranked Pitt in four sets.

Wiers began this weekend’s matches with eight blocks in a 3-0 win over North Carolina A&T, helping to hold them to a .041 hitting percentage and giving up 47 total points to their opponent. To go along with her defensive performance in the first match, Wiers also had six kills with a hitting percentage of 0.444.

In the team’s second match of the weekend, Wiers one upped herself from the previous match, this time recording nine blocks in the match. The defensive performance from Wiers helped contribute to holding A&T to a 0.152 hitting percentage for the match and winning in four sets.



Wiers averaged 2.43 blocks per set this weekend, allowing Towson to continue their nation-high win streak of 16 matches. The dominating performance from Wiers helped Towson hold A&T to a hitting percentage of 0.114.

Wiers and Towson will look to continue their win streak this upcoming weekend at the University of Delaware, with both games set for 2 p.m.