Where to find free Thanksgiving meals, resources

Towson & Baltimore County

See adjusted hours for on-campus dining here

Tuesday

Assistance Center of Towson Churches

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

120 Allegheny Avenue at Trinity Episcopal Church

The Towson University Foodshare at The Hub will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for normal operations

Baltimore City

Baltimore Student Union has placed overflow donations from their food drive in the Linwood Community Fridge, open 24/7 at 123 N. Linwood Ave, 21224

Wednesday

Goodwill’s 66th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving dinner 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Resource fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center, Halls A&B (1 W. Pratt St)

Thursday

Bea Gaddy Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Starts at 11 a.m.

201 Reedbird Ave, 21225