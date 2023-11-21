Where to find free Thanksgiving meals, resources
Towson & Baltimore County
Tuesday
Assistance Center of Towson Churches
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
120 Allegheny Avenue at Trinity Episcopal Church
The Towson University Foodshare at The Hub will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for normal operations
Baltimore City
Baltimore Student Union has placed overflow donations from their food drive in the Linwood Community Fridge, open 24/7 at 123 N. Linwood Ave, 21224
Wednesday
Goodwill’s 66th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving dinner 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Resource fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Baltimore Convention Center, Halls A&B (1 W. Pratt St)
Thursday
Bea Gaddy Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Starts at 11 a.m.
201 Reedbird Ave, 21225