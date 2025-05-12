York Road to undergo construction starting this summer

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

A stretch of York Road that runs in front of Towson University and into Uptown will undergo construction starting around Labor Day this summer. The facelift project is slated to finish in fall of 2027.

The construction will take place starting at Newell Avenue and run up to the Towson Roundabout that intersects Joppa Road. It’s a busy stretch with consistent traffic and many Towson students use it to get to Uptown and their off-campus housing.

The project’s big goal is to replace a 90 year old water main underneath York Road. Baltimore County will coordinate water shutoffs with local businesses, according to Chief of Engineering Systems Design team Jordan Vogt from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Workers will also replace broken traffic lights, make the sidewalks and several businesses driveways ADA compliant, replace and clean drainage pipes, and upgrade signage and road markings.

Construction will happen at night to minimize disturbances to traffic and pedestrians. Workers will go a block at a time and work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

The total project will cost $9.8 million, with the water main replacement taking up the bulk of the expenses. Towson Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Hafford sees the construction as a much needed facelift to Towson.

“People have to remember that York Road is our front door,” Hafford said. “People judge all of Towson on how it looks.”

Vogt said some pedestrian walkways may have to be blocked off while the sidewalks are being repaved and there will be flaggers directing traffic. Any delays in construction will most likely come from weather.

“Just be a little patient with us and just adhere to the safety, and the construction guys out there directing you,” Vogt said. “That helps speed up our process as well.”