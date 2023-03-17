Armed carjacking occurs behind Millennium

An on-campus armed carjacking occurred early Friday morning behind Millennium Hall, Towson University police said.

Around 3:00 a.m. on March 17, four males stole property and a gray Honda from the victim, TUPD said in a campus-wide safety alert. One of the males was armed with a black handgun.

The vehicle then exited campus via Osler Drive towards Towsontown Blvd.

There were no reported injuries, a TU spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to provide information on whether or not the victim was a student due to the open investigation.

“After a joint effort between Baltimore County Police and TUPD, a person of interest is in custody and is being interviewed,” a spokesperson said Friday afternoon in an email.

TUPD encourages anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact them at 410-704-4444.

This story may be updated.