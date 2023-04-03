Charles Thompson will return to Towson Men’s Basketball next season following career year

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

Towson Men’s Basketball’s Charles Thompson told The Towerlight that he plans to return to Towson for his final year of eligibility. The announcement provides some relief for Towson, who has already lost some important pieces from last year’s CAA semifinals run.

Thompson is the last remaining player of the four captains from last season; Cam Holden has no more eligibility and declared for the NBA Draft, Nick Timberlake entered the transfer portal, and Jason Gibson told The Towerlight he would not be returning next year. In addition to the three captains not returning, Nygal Russell and Sekou Sylla have no more eligibility.

This season, Thompson was one of two players on the team to play and start all 33 games. He averaged career-highs with 12.2 points per game, eight rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game and 1.7 blocks per game. His 29 steals on the season are also a career high.

“My decision was simple,” Thompson said. “Coach Skerry and his staff made me feel wanted here, and I have everything I need here.”

Throughout his four years at Towson, Thompson has averaged 9.2 points per game, with 6.2 rebounds per contest. After the 2022-23 season, Thompson was named to his third-straight CAA All-Defensive Team and his second-straight All-CAA Second Team.

Head Coach Pat Skerry is excited to have the on-court talent and off-court presence back in the locker room for another year.

“It is huge and I cannot begin to express how excited and grateful everyone associated with our program is! I say this all the time, if your team was filled with the qualities that Charles has, you would not need coaches,” Head Coach Pat Skerry said. “He is an All-Conference player on both sides of the basketball, a tireless worker, our captain, an exceptional teammate and an awesome kid. He is a credit to his family and I look forward to coaching him and not only winning many more games with him but helping him reach his professional basketball goals.”

The news of Thompson’s return comes at a good time for Towson, who can start having official visits from student-athletes in the transfer portal once the dead period ends on April 6.