Filmmaker, TU alum Mike Flanagan named 2024 university commencement speaker

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan, an alumnus of Towson University’s electronic media and film program, will be the 2024 university commencement speaker, it announced Thursday.

Since graduating from Towson in 2002, Flanagan has created five Netflix horror series, including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

He has written, directed and edited eight feature horror films, including “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Hush” and “Oculus.”

He earned the acclaim of iconic director Quentin Tarantino for his 2019 adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep.”

King called Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Hill House” “close to a work of genius” in a 2018 post on X, the platform formerly called Twitter.

Flanagan will speak at the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony on May 22, which will celebrate the graduates of the College of Fine Arts and Communications.

Find the full commencement schedule here.