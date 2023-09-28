Hamid earns second CAA weekly award after Tigers’ eighth win

By Sam Peterson, Senior Staff Writer

After securing their fourth straight win this season, the Towson women’s soccer team advanced to 8-1-1 behind senior forward Jasmine Hamid. Hamid found the net twice in the second half as Towson defeated Drexel 5-3.

In Towson’s first home game after playing on the road for two weeks, Hamid was able to help build and secure a two-goal lead late in the second half. Hamid’s first goal put the Tigers up 3-1 in the 73rd minute. After the Dragons cut the lead to one, the standout striker was able to extend the lead for a second time in the 86th minute.

The Northern Virginia native has been a catalyst for the Tigers’ offense so far this season. Hamid leads the CAA in goals this season with nine and is second in game-winning goals with three. With 20 points in 10 games, Hamid is tied for first in points in the CAA with teammate Nia Christopher.

In Hamid’s first two seasons at Towson, the standout striker tallied nine goals through 31 games. Hamid has matched her career total through only 10 games this season with seven games left.

Hamid and the Tigers are currently undefeated in CAA matchups this season. Since tying Delaware in their first CAA game, Towson has gone 4-0 since, scoring 11 goals over that period.

The Tigers, atop the CAA with an 8-1-1 record, will host Stony Brook University at Tiger Field, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.