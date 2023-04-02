Jason Gibson not returning to Towson Men’s Basketball after season-ending back injury

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

Jason Gibson will not return to Towson Men’s Basketball next season, he told The Towerlight on Saturday. Gibson played in 81 games over four seasons at Towson, starting in 55 of them. Being with the team since 2019, Gibson is one of Towson’s longest-tenured players.

Gibson has been with the program since 2019 but battled injuries over the last three seasons. He played 32 games during his first season at Towson but could only suit up for 49 games in the previous three years.

He averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 40.8% from the field across four seasons with Towson. The Severna Park, Md., native averaged 8.7 points in Towson’s first three games of the 2022-23 season but missed the remainder due to a back injury. Gibson had two different back surgeries throughout his time at Towson, most recently in February 2023.

After the 2019-20 season, Gibson was named to the All-CAA Rookie Team. The following year, he played in just 16 games.

During the Tigers’ 2021-22 campaign, which saw the team earn a National Invitation Tournament berth and win the Colonial Athletic Association Regular Season title, Gibson shot 42.9% from 3-point range and made 2.2 threes per game, both good for top ten in the conference.

Gibson was named a 2022-23 season captain, along with Charles Thompson, Cam Holden and Nick Timberlake. Holden has no more eligibility remaining, and Timberlake entered his name into the transfer portal, leaving Thompson as the only possible returner. He has not announced a decision on his status for next season.

“I’m grateful to play at Towson and I have memories that I’ll cherish forever,” Gibson said.