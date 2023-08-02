Mark Ginsberg becomes Towson’s 15th president

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

Mark Ginsberg will become Towson University’s 15th president, the University System of Maryland announced Wednesday.

Ginsberg will begin his tenure at Towson on Oct. 30, a press release said. He is leaving his position as provost and executive vice president of George Mason University, a public research university in Virginia.

Ginsberg was chosen by a University System search committee headed by Regent Ellen Fish. The presidential search started in February, following President Kim Schatzel’s departure from Towson that month.

“I am thrilled to join the Towson University community and work in close collaboration with the faculty, staff and students, alumni, and friends of the university as well as the University System of Maryland as we together lift TU to ‘greater greatness’ as an ‘engine of opportunity’ in its next era,” Ginsberg said in the press release.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.