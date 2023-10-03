Nathan Kent earns CAA Co-Offensive Player of Week, first weekly award for a Towson football player since 2019

By Cam Bonner, contributing writer

After a rough start to the season and losing three out of four games, the Towson football team pulled out a close win in overtime against the No. 14/17 New Hampshire Wildcats, with quarterback Nathan Kent being named the CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In last Saturday’s game, Kent threw for 252 yards, completed 61% of his passes and scored a whopping five touchdowns, which tied him in second place for the most passing touchdowns in a game at Towson. Kent rushed for 68 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

Kent had two long, substantial drives that changed the course of the game. With 1:34 left in the second quarter, Kent and the Tigers went on a five-play, 66-yard drive. Kent threw a touchdown to tight end Carter Runyon to take the lead going into the half, with the score being 27-20.

Towson and New Hampshire were going head to head in the second half, and New Hampshire was close to pulling away. Then Kent and the Tigers went on an eight-play, 90-yard drive and Kent threw a touchdown to wide receiver Lukkas Londono to tie the score and go into overtime.

Kent would go on to hand the ball off to running back Devin Matthews for the lead and win the game in overtime. Kent has accumulated 949 passing yards, 178 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the year.

With the huge conference win against New Hampshire on the road, Kent and the team are looking to ride the hot hand against University at Albany this week, who is coming off a big win themselves against Villanova. The game will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 4 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium for homecoming weekend.