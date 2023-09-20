Nia Christopher breaks all-time goal record, earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week

By Sam Peterson, Senior Staff Writer

After a five-day road trip in North Carolina, the Towson women’s soccer team advanced to a 7-1 record behind senior forward Nia Christopher.

In the two road games, Christopher scored two goals and added one assist, earning CAA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

In Towson’s first game on the road against Elon University, the Bermuda native assisted on the game-tying goal in the 70th minute. The Tigers would go on to win 2-1 in their Sep. 14 match against Elon.

Three days later, Christopher was the standout striker in their game against Campbell University. Christopher would find the net early in the first half, scoring her fourth goal of the season to take an early lead. Later in the second half, Christopher would secure the Tiger’s seventh win of the season, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute to give Towson a 2-1 win.

After tying the all-time goal record in Towson’s match against the College of Charleston, Christopher now holds the record with 32 goals and counting. Christopher is also tied for all-time points in program history.

Christopher, a former member of the Bermuda National Team, was one of two Tigers to earn All-CAA Preseason Honors. Christopher is the third Tiger this season to earn a CAA Weekly Award.

This season, Christopher is third in the CAA for goals with five and is tied in the conference for game-winning goals with teammate Jasmine Hamid with three. The striker is first in the CAA for points with 16 and is second in assists with six.

The Tigers, atop the CAA with a 7-1-1 record, will host Drexel University at Tiger Field, Sep. 24 at 1 p.m.