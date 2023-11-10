Package lockers installed in Union Garage; Amazon lockers to come

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

Package lockers have been installed in the Union Garage, now allowing students to pick up their deliveries outside of the operating hours of the Towson University Post Office.

The outdoor lockers went online last week, according to an email Friday morning from Pamela Mooney, director of Parking and Transportation.

Similar to the indoor lockers installed ahead of the fall semester, post office employees will stock the lockers, Mooney said.

Students cannot direct packages to the lockers, former Postal Retail Supervisor Terri Kotschenreuther said in an interview in August. An email will tell the student where to pick up their package, including a passcode for a locker or telling them it is ready at the counter.

Indoor lockers can be accessed during the University Union’s operating hours.

There will soon be Amazon delivery lockers that students can direct their deliveries to installed outside the Union Garage, inside the Union, in the West Village Parking Garage and near 10 West, Mooney said.

There is not yet a confirmed date for the installation of the Amazon lockers.

On average, 400-500 packages are delivered to campus each day, and nearly 60% of those come from Amazon, according to Mooney.

This story may be updated.

