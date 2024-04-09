PHOTOS: Towson students watch the Great American Eclipse

By Kalvin Salser, contributing writer

Towson University students gathered around campus Monday to take the rare opportunity to view a near-total solar eclipse.

The Baltimore area was not in the path of totality, but students were able to see about 88% coverage of the sun using ISO-approved viewing glasses.

The TU Astronomical Society hosted a viewing party for students to share in the wonders of the eclipse outside of the Science Complex.

Below are photos captured by Towerlight photojournalists of students watching the 2024 solar eclipse.

Students take the opportunity to hang out with friends and enjoy the beauty of the eclipse. (Kalvin Salser/The Towerlight) Finley Curtis and Jack Heitner, both class of 2027, pose together as they take in the beauty of the rare astronomical event. (Kalvin Salser/The Towerlight) Towson students gather on the bridge between 7800 York Road and the Glen Parking Garage at the start of the eclipse. (Kalvin Salser/The Towerlight) Students get the opportunity to view the eclipse outside as a class. (Kalvin Salser/The Towerlight) Andy Sunday, ‘26, views the solar eclipse outside of the Science Complex (Kalvin Salser/The Towerlight) A Towson University student watches the solar eclipse from Chapman Quad on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Towson University students, Diana Zelaya and Aureole Jiofack, watch the solar eclipse outside of Cook Library. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Towson University student, Aureole Jiofack, takes a photo of the solar eclipse outside of Cook Library on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) A Towson University faculty member watches the solar eclipse from Chapman Quad on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Towson University student, Adila Sebastian, watches the solar eclipse from Chapman Quad on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Towson University professor, Mark Burchick, watches the solar eclipse from Chapman Quad on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Fred Kraus watches the solar eclipse on Chapman Quad at Towson University on April 8, 2024. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight) Towson students watching the partial solar eclipse outside the Glen Dining Hall. (Natalie Sheffler/The Towerlight) Towson students watching the partial solar eclipse outside the Glen Dining Hall. (Natalie Sheffler/The Towerlight) Towson students watching the partial solar eclipse outside the Glen Dining Hall. (Natalie Sheffler/The Towerlight)