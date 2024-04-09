PHOTOS: Towson students watch the Great American Eclipse

By Kalvin Salser, contributing writer
Towson University students gathered around campus Monday to take the rare opportunity to view a near-total solar eclipse.
The Baltimore area was not in the path of totality, but students were able to see about 88% coverage of the sun using ISO-approved viewing glasses.
The TU Astronomical Society hosted a viewing party for students to share in the wonders of the eclipse outside of the Science Complex.
Below are photos captured by Towerlight photojournalists of students watching the 2024 solar eclipse.