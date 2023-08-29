Reigning CAA Goalkeeper of the Year earns Co-Defensive player of the Week

By Sam Peterson, staff writer

The Towson Women’s Soccer team took off to a hot start to the season, and goalkeeper Riley Melendez continued to hold it down between the pipes for the Tiger defense.

The 2022 Coastal Athletic Association Goalkeeper of the Year, Riley Melendez, earned Co-Defensive Player of the Week as Towson Women’s Soccer moves to 3-0. The Tigers most recently defeated Mount St. Mary’s 3-0 on the road.

Melendez, a senior out of Northern Virginia, recorded one save in each half of the match as Towson defeated the Mountaineers. The shutout victory is the second of the season for Melendez and the Tiger defense as they sit atop the CAA standings.

In the 270 minutes of play that have occurred this season, Melendez and the Tiger defense have allowed one goal. Melendez has stacked up eight saves this season as she defends the net for her fourth straight season.

Melendez recorded a season-high four saves in their season opener against La Salle University. Melendez currently leads the CAA with a save percentage of .889 while having the second-lowest amount of saves.

Melendez was one of two Tigers voted onto the preseason All-CAA team. Melendez has also earned All-CAA Honors in each of the past three seasons.

The senior goalkeeper is coming off her best season in the net, where she allowed just 11 goals in the entirety of the 2022 season. Melendez finished with 61 saves as the Tigers recorded 11 shutouts in 2022. Melendez’s finish as 2022 CAA Goalkeeper of the Year was the first a Tiger earned an individual honor in program history.

Towson Women’s Soccer finished the 2022 season with a 12-3-5 record, recording their second-ever CAA Tournament appearance. With Melendez at the helm of the 2023 defense, the Tigers are looking to make their way back to the CAA Tournament.

Towson will look to continue their undefeated streak as they take on neighboring UMBC on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Tiger Field at 6 p.m.