SGA adds military, veteran affairs representative to GA

By: Michael Olszewski, SGA reporter

The Towson University Student Government Association added a Military and Veteran Affairs representative to their General Assembly during Tuesday’s meeting.

The representative will not be added until the next administration due to the need for a constitutional amendment.

“This large group of people who bring in a lot of money to Towson’s campus deserve representation,” Senator Marcus Robinson, who introduced the amendment, said.



The goal of this new representative is to raise campus awareness and involvement for Military and Veteran students, the resolution reads. Military and Veteran students make up about 500 students within the student body and bring in approximately $3 million annually for the university.

The SGA also held a question and answer session with the Director of Parking and Transportation, Pamela Mooney, during Tuesday’s meeting regarding student parking and transportation services.

Mooney said that due to increased demand, there’s a potential for a 4% price increase for on-campus parking permits. Currently, commuter parking permits, known as CORE parking, cost $$384 annually.

She said since the Parking and Transportation department does not generate a profit, rates do not increase unless there’s a need.

“Four percent is not a huge amount of money, but if we don’t have to raise rates, we’re not going to. We have no desire to do that,” Mooney said during the meeting.