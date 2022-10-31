Successful weekend for Towson sees two Tigers earn weekly CAA honors

By: Jill Brewer, Contributing writer

Halloween weekend proved to be a spooky time for some Towson opponents, as two Tigers took home CAA accolades for their respective sports from the last week. Football’s D’ago Hunter and Volleyball’s Lydia Wiers received honors.

A senior running back and returner, Hunter was selected as the FedEx Ground FCS Special Teams Player of the week for his 271 yards off of kick returns and punt returns. Hunter also won the CAA Special Teams Player of the week for his performance, his second time receiving the honor this season.

Hunter averaged 36.8 yards per return off of five kick-off returns, with the highlight being a 92-yard touchdown return to put the Tigers up 49-34 in the fourth quarter. Hunter averaged 45 yards per return off of two punt returns, with his longest being a 74-yard return which helped the Tigers score a touchdown later in the drive.

Hunter’s 271 return yards put him at number one for most in a game by an FCS player since 2015, according to Stats Perform. Hunter totaled 334 all-purpose yards, which is the third most in the FCS this season, which helped to route the Tigers to a 52-48 victory over Monmouth on Oct. 29. Hunter will look to contribute again on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Tigers play Villanova at home.

From outside in the stadium to inside the arena, senior middle blocker Lydia Wiers was named CAA Volleyball Defensive Player of the week. The recognition is her third this season, and her second time winning it in the month of October.

Wiers played an important role in Towson’s weekend sweep over William & Mary. In the team’s first match of the weekend on Saturday, Wiers had a match-high nine blocks keeping William & Mary’s hitting percentage at .097. She also contributed three digs. Wiers helped out offensively too, having eight kills with a hitting percentage of .385 and 15 points for Towson.

On Sunday, Wiers helped her team out with a match-high six blocks to keep William & Mary’s hitting percentage to another low mark of .136. Wiers also added eight kills and one dig, with a .889 hitting percentage and 12 points leading Towson to the sweep.

Towson Volleyball will attempt to keep their four-game winning streak alive when they travel to the College of Charleston for two games on Nov. 5 and 6 at 1 p.m.