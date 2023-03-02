Timberlake, Thompson, Holden named to All-CAA honors

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

Three members of the Towson Men’s Basketball team were named to All-CAA teams, a list released after the conclusion of the regular season.

Nicolas Timberlake was named to the All-CAA First Team, Cam Holden to the All-CAA Second Team, and Charles Thompson to both the All-CAA Second Team and the CAA All-Defensive Team.

Timberlake was named to the All-CAA First Team for the second year in a row after a season in which he averaged over 19 points per game in conference play, good for third place in the league. Timberlake played all 31 games in the season for Towson and provided a scoring boost for Towson throughout the season. His 42.2% 3-point percentage was second highest in the league.

Holden was named to the All-CAA Second Team after being named to the First Team last season. Holden missed three games in conference play but still averaged over 14 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. Holden was also a contributor on the defensive end, averaging 1.7 steals per conference game, placing him in fourth throughout the conference.

Thompson also enjoyed identical CAA honors for the second year in a row, being named to the All-CAA Second Team and the All-Defensive team. Thompson averaged 12.3 points per game and eight rebounds per game throughout the season. Thompson’s eight rebounds are fifth-best in the CAA, and his 1.7 blocks per game during the season are second highest in the league.

The CAA Tournament tips off this weekend in Washington D.C., with the No. 3 seed Towson playing their first game on Sunday. They’ll face either Delaware or Northeastern at 8:30.