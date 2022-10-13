Towson announces FBS schedule over next four years

By: Maritza Falchetti, contributing writer

Towson athletics announced the out of conference teams that the football team will be facing over the next four years on Oct. 11.

The Tigers will face the Maryland Terrapins, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Maryland is set to be Towson’s first FBS matchup with the Tigers set to face them in 2023 and 2025. The Tigers will play Cincinnati in 2024 and South Carolina in 2026.

Towson has played 14 FBS teams between 2008 and are currently 1-13, with their only win via the UConn Huskies in 2013, winning 33-18.

The Tigers have already faced their in-state foe Maryland twice but have yet to catch a win in either game. Their last matchup was on Sept. 9, 2017, a game where TU lost 63-17. The two will face each other next season on Sept. 2, 2023 as well as on Sept. 13, 2025.

Towson will travel to Cincinnati for the first time in program history on Aug. 31, 2024. The Bobcats are currently 5-1 on the season.

On Sept. 12, 2026, the Tigers will face the Gamecocks in South Carolina. This will be the third

team that the Tigers will have faced SEC opponent. The Gamecocks are currently sitting at 4-2 on the season.

The Tigers are currently 2-4 and will host William & Mary on Oct. 22 for their homecoming game.