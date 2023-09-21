Towson Auxiliary Services, Aramark to host first meeting of student dining council

By Gabriel Donahue, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Auxiliary Services and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality will host the first meeting of a student dining council Wednesday to get further feedback from students regarding dining options and meal plans.

The council is planned to “meet at least four times during the academic year to provide feedback and dine together,” according to a campus-wide email sent Monday encouraging students to become members of the council.

Council members will have the opportunity to regularly meet with representatives from Aramark. Their feedback could result in changes to dining menus on campus, the email said.

Aramark is in its first semester as Towson’s dining vendor. It succeeds a 43-year partnership between the university and Chartwells Higher Education.

Negative feedback from students prompted Vice President of Student Affairs Vernon Hurte to send a campus-wide email on Sept. 7 acknowledging their concerns, The Towerlight reported.

“Feedback has been clear and helpful in ensuring TU’s dining experience matches the quality and expectations of our entire community,” Hurte wrote. “We’re pleased to share Aramark is taking feedback seriously and actively responding to address concerns quickly.”

Thus far, Aramark has expanded the Tiger Meal menu at all on-campus retail dining locations. Tiger Meals are pre-determined meals available at these locations, including the Union and West Village Commons.

The first dining council meeting will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the University Union Ballrooms A and B.

