Towson baseball loses series to Northeastern 2-1

Two players with CAA weekly honors took to the field this weekend at Schuerholz Park, as the Tigers would play their third rubber match of the season, this time against the Northeastern Huskies and falling 4-9.

On April 1, the CAA announced the recipients of their weekly awards for the week of March 25-31. Tigers third baseman, Taye Robinson, was named the CAA Rookie of the Week thanks to his performance against fellow CAA member Hofstra as the Tigers took their first series win against a conference opponent of the season.

Tigers starting pitcher Brett Seils entered Sunday’s game looking for his first win of the season. Seils would start the game extremely strong, striking out the side, including reigning CAA Player of the Week, Alex Lane.

The Huskies would strike first in an unfashionable way in the top of the second inning. Northeastern would put two runners on with no outs. Facing a tough spot, Seils battled back, retiring back-to-back Northeastern hitters. Seils was on the verge of getting through the inning unscathed, but a misplay on a fly ball to Tigers center fielder Cole Stefano would see both Huskies base runners score, giving Northeastern a 2-0 lead.

Outside of some trouble in the second and third innings, Seils had an impressive performance against one of the best teams in the CAA. Seils went five innings, his second-longest outing of the season, allowing only one earned run whilst striking out six Huskies.

“Seils probably threw one of the best games this year for himself,” said head coach Matt Tyner. “He’s got good stuff, he’s been a bad luck type of guy all year and I would like to see him continue to throw like this,” noted Tyner.

The seventh inning stretch would do some good for the Towson offense. A leadoff walk from Tigers first baseman Josh Janove, followed by a Jordan Peyton single, put runners on first and second with no outs. However, back-to-back infield flies saw the Tigers’ chances of getting on the board dwindle.

After Brady Nathison reached base on a fielder’s choice, the Tigers would have the bases loaded for Jeremy Wagner. Wagner would hit the ball on the ground to the shortstop, but an errant throw from the Huskies shortstop would see the ball end up down the right field line, allowing two Tigers to score, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

However, the Tigers lead would be short lived. In the top of the eighth, the Huskies would put runners on the corners with no outs, and a sacrifice bunt would tie the game at four. An RBI single would put the Huskies back on top 5-4. The Huskies would load the bases again, and with a walk and a bloop double, the Huskies put themselves out of Towson’s reach.

“But remember yesterday, they had the four in the error category, and they didn’t win,” Tyner pointed out. “We have the four in the error category, and we don’t win… you just don’t win in college baseball making four errors.”

With this loss the Tigers fell to 8-22 on the season and 3-6 in CAA play. Next up for the Tigers is a midweek matchup against George Washington on Wednesday, April 10.