Towson dance majors put on annual senior showcase

By Alexandra Momot, Contributing Writer

The Towson University dance majors put on their annual senior seminar showcase this past weekend. The show, titled Refracted, consisted of 16 pieces choreographed by seniors in the dance program as part of their senior capstone project.

The performance was held in the Dance Studio Theatre in the Center for the Arts.

Bri’Asha Aldridge choreographed a piece called Blood, Sweat and Tears. Aldridge considered the experience to be “rewarding.”

“My piece is inspired by my victories as a dance artist and one of my victories is finding my voice as an artist and choreographer,” she said. “Throughout my years here at Towson, I’ve gotten to know myself in a deeper, more authentic way and I am on a journey of learning to embrace who I am and what I have to offer.”

Hayley Broad, a sophomore dance major, was in two pieces, which she said has been in rehearsal since the first week of the semester. She said the dancers first learned the story behind each piece.

“It brought me closer to my choreographers and the dancers in the pieces,” Broad said.

The dance program will have a follow-up show in the spring semester allowing the choreographers to present the final product of their pieces.

The next show is the Towson Dance Company show, Echoing Visions, that will be performed Nov. 15-19 in the Stephens Hall Theatre.