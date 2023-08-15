Towson lands former Coppin State guard and Nicholls State de-commit Nendah Tarke

By: Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

An offseason already full of twists and turns for Towson Men’s Basketball just got more windy, as guard Nendah Tarke signed with Towson, head coach Pat Skerry announced on Monday.

Tarke, a Maryland native, committed to Nicholls State on May 27 but de-committed just over a month later.

The move comes amidst uncertainty regarding Ryan Conway, who was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and other crimes in July. Conway’s name is not on the Towson men’s basketball roster. It is unclear at this time whether Tarke is using Conway’s scholarship or if the team used another to get him.

Towson was reportedly interested in Tarke before he committed to Nicholls State, and now they get him a second time around.

The Tigers have been on the prowl this offseason for players who de-commit from their initial universities. Tomiwa Sulaiman de-committed from Bryant before committing to Towson less than a week after re-entering the portal. Marcus Watson listed Towson in his final three before committing to Seton Hall. Watson then de-committed and decided to join Towson.

Tarke averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game last season at Coppin State. He reunites with Towson’s first-year assistant coach John Auslander, Coppin’s former associate head coach hired by Towson in early August.

“We are very excited to add Nendah’s defensive versatility as well as his ability to play downhill and create for himself and others. His perimeter skills have really developed playing under the legendary Juan Dixon and his successful game experience from playing at Coppin will benefit our program,” Skerry said in a press release. “Nendah will be a great fit with the group we have on and off the court and I know he is excited to get to work.”

Tarke had a successful career across three seasons at Coppin State. He won Rookie of the Year as a freshman after the 2020-21 season. He followed the strong season by leading the nation with 2.94 steals per game during the 2021-22 season, finishing second overall with 94 steals.

He was named to an All-MEAC team in his three years with Coppin State and should help provide both a defensive and scoring boost for Towson.

Tarke and the Tigers will face off against his former team on Nov. 9, a source told The Towerlight.

Related