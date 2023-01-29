Towson Men’s Basketball defeats William & Mary behind Cam Holden triple-double

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

The Towson Men’s Basketball team defeated William & Mary 92-73. Guard Cam Holden recorded a triple-double, the second in Towson Men’s Basketball history. With the win and a Charleston loss against Hofstra, Towson is one game out of first place in the CAA.

“It was a great feeling,” Holden said. “I want to thank my teammates. They shot the ball well, I got in the lane. Everybody can say ‘You did this and that’ but I can’t do that without them.”

Holden led the way for Towson with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while forward Charles Thompson recorded 20 points and six rebounds. For William & Mary, guard Anders Nelson scored 22 points off 7-8 shooting.

“[Thompson] had a really good week,” Skerry said. “I thought [Thompson] played with a lot of force this week. Dunking the ball, rolling hard, we need that.”

As a team, Towson had just six turnovers in the game, their second-lowest number on the season.

“If you don’t turn the ball over, it usually helps your transition defense,” Skerry said. “Running a good offense is tied to those things. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re making some strides in that area.

Towson found themselves down 11-4 early on in the game, but they got Thompson involved and took advantage of the Tribe down low. Back-to-back 3-pointers from guard Christian May put Towson down one, but guard Anders Nelson hit his third three in as many attempts to put the lead back at a four-point differential heading into the under-12 timeout.

A 4-0 run by forward Sekou Sylla tied the game at 19 and forced a timeout from William & Mary. Towson took their first lead of the game after a scoop and score by guard Nygal Russell, giving Towson a 23-21 lead.

The Tigers held a one-point lead at the under-8 timeout. Holden led Towson with seven points. With 4:29 left in the half, Towson took the lead 36-33 after an 8-0 run, forcing a William & Mary timeout.

At the break, the Tigers held a 49-40 lead over the Tribe. Towson’s 49 points are the most scored in a half this season, beating their previous high of 46 points in the second half against Northeastern in their last game.

Thompson and Holden paced the team in points for Towson, scoring 12 points each at the break. For William & Mary, Nelson had 14 points off 4-4 shooting from 3-point range and 5-5 overall.

At the under-16 timeout, Towson maintained their nine-point lead. Guard Nicolas Timberlake began the half with five points across the first four minutes. Four minutes later, Towson increased its lead to 11 points at the under-12 timeout.

Towson continued their strong offensive performance throughout the second half, barely taking their foot off the pedal.

With just over five minutes left in regulation, Holden collected his tenth rebound of the afternoon, and recorded the second triple-double in Towson Men’s Basketball history.

After a 49-point first half, Towson poured in another 43 in the second half. Towson won the game 92-73, their highest scoring output of the season, and most points scored since they scored 95 at James Madison on Feb. 26, 2022.

Towson hits the road for their next game at Hofstra on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. A win would give Towson sole possession of second place in the conference.