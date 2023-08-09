Towson Men’s Basketball hires Coppin State Associate HC John Auslander for assistant opening

By Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson Men’s Basketball has hired Coppin State’s John Auslander as an assistant coach, a source told The Towerlight.

Auslander takes over for Kevin Clark, who retired in May after 13 years under Head Coach Pat Skerry’s team.

Before coaching at Coppin for five years, Auslander was an assistant coach for the Maine Red Claws, a team in the NBA Developmental League and an affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

“Coach Auslander’s various experiences at both the collegiate and professional level will help our players and our staff as we continue to improve,” Skerry told The Towerlight.

In addition to coaching basketball throughout his career, Auslander played for the University of Maryland, appearing in 27 games across three seasons from 2011-2014. He averaged just under five minutes per game.

“[Auslander] was a dedicated and committed student-athlete during his time at Maryland, and his energy, work ethic and passion for teaching basketball is something I value in our staff,” Skerry said.

Auslander will travel with the team to Canada on Thursday, where they will face off against universities and national teams in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

Related