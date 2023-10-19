Towson men’s basketball picked to finish fifth in CAA, Thompson earns All-CAA Preseason First Team honors

By Jake Shindel, deputy sports editor

Towson men’s basketball was picked to finish fifth in the Coastal Athletic Association, the CAA announced on Thursday. The Tigers tied with Delaware in the annual coaches poll.

In addition, forward Charles Thompson was selected to the All-CAA Preseason First Team. He was the only Towson player recognized with an award.

Last season, Towson was picked first by the coaches to win the CAA title. However, the loss of Nick Timberlake, Cam Holden, Jason Gibson and others have hampered expectations for head coach Pat Skerry’s squad.

With lots of roster turnover this year compared to last, Thompson will be a focal point for the team, both offensively and defensively.

“Charles is the unicorn when it comes to college basketball,” Skerry said during the Field of 68’s Media Day Show. “He’s in it for all the right reasons. I firmly believe that he’ll finish his career in the same breadth that [Jerelle] Benimon had; Player of the Year… He’s a captain, he’s the face of the program, and he’s doing an outstanding job.”

Last year, Thompson averaged a career-high 12.2 points per game on 57% shooting, eight rebounds per game and 1.7 steals per game.

Towson’s defense with Thompson and Coppin State transfer Nendah Tarke should be among the top in the CAA.

Tarke, who needs a waiver from the NCAA to play this season, led the nation with 2.94 steals two seasons ago.

In the coaches poll, Towson trailed behind Charleston, UNCW, Drexel and Hofstra.