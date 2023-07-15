Towson Men’s Basketball’s Cam Holden signed with Cheshire Phoenix of British Basketball League

By Maritza Falchetti, contributing writer

On July 14, former Towson guard Cam Holden signed a contract with the Cheshire Phoenix, a professional basketball club that plays in the British Basketball League.

Holden transferred to Towson in 2021 from the University of Tennesse-Martin and played two seasons for the Tigers.

In his first season at Towson, Holden earned a place on the Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List as one of the top mid-major players in the country. He also received All-CAA First Team, NABC All-District 10 Team and CAA All-Defensive Team and helped the Tigers win the CAA regular season title.

He averaged 7.9 rebounds per game making him second in the CAA in rebounding, 3.1 assists per game and 13.5 points per game making him eighth in the conference.

During Holden’s last season with the Tigers, he was named to the All-CAA Second Team and CAA All-Tournament Team, as well as NABC All-District Second Team and the CAA Academic Honor Roll.

He averaged 14.5 points per game and seven rebounds per game, both second-most on the team in the 2022-23 season. Holden played in all games but three for the Tigers and recorded his 1,000th career point.

Holden looks to create an impact on the Phoenix because of his strong performance on the Tiger’s 21-12 run this past season. The Cheshire Phoenix were ranked fifth in the BBL conference for the 2022-23 season with a 19-17 record.

The Phoenix’s home court is at Cheshire Oaks Arena in Ellesmere Port, England. Their season will start this September.