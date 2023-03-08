Towson Men’s Basketball’s Nick Timberlake to enter transfer portal

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

A rough couple of days for Towson Men’s Basketball fans just got worse, as Nick Timberlake announced via Twitter that he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.

“I would like to officially announce I am going to be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left while also exploring professional options,” Timberlake said on his Twitter account.

Timberlake’s announcement comes just days after the team fell to the College of Charleston in the semifinals round of the CAA Men’s Championship.

The loss marks the second year in a row that Towson has failed to make it out of the semifinals round, losing to Delaware last season. Towson has fallen to the eventual tournament winner the last two years, with Delaware winning last season and Charleston advancing this year with a comeback win against UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday.

Towson relied heavily on Timberlake this year, as he averaged over 35 minutes per game. Timberlake, a member of Towson’s program since the 2018-19 season, averaged over 12 points per game over the last three seasons. His 17.7 points per game this year ranked third in the Colonial Athletic Association.

In addition to being heavily relied on for scoring output, Timberlake was a constant throughout the season, playing and starting in every game over the last three seasons. Timberlake’s minutes per game, scoring average, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage increased each year since the 2020-21 season.

Towson will have to bring in more talent in order to compete in the CAA next year. Cam Holden, who averaged 14.5 points this season, has no more eligibility left. Charles Thompson has one more year of eligibility remaining and could choose to return to Towson next season. Thompson averaged 12.2 points and eight rebounds this year for Towson.

In his tweet, Timberlake thanked the coaching staff and fans for his time at Towson.

“Thankful for everyone who has been along for the ride. Thank you to Coach Skerry and his entire staff, for everything over the years. Thank you to all Towson fans that made this experience special!”