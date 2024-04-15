Towson softball drops the series to Elon after a 6-0 loss

By Waindim Tufoin, contributing writer

Looking for their second series win of the season, Towson ran into a dominant pitcher.

Elon pitcher McKenna McCard pitched a complete game shutout while the Elon batters put up six runs to beat the Tigers 6-0 at Towson University Softball Field.

In the first game of the series on April 12, McCard pitched five innings, giving up five hits but no runs, as Elon beat the Tigers via an 8-0 run-rule victory. McCard followed that up with an even better performance in game three of the series on April 14. She pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed one hit on 64 pitches.

“We are disappointed with the outcome, but their starter, McKenna McCard did a great job all weekend. She’s been throwing well and was able to shut us down,” head coach Lisa Costello said in a statement provided to The Towerlight Monday morning. “We did a good job defensively but needed to get some more hits and score some runs.”

The Tigers hoped to continue the momentum gained from the 5-1 victory on April 13 of the second game of the series. They tallied seven hits, including an RBI triple by Mackenzie Lake and a home run by Isabella Canesi. It was stopped as the Tigers had no answers for McCard. Right fielder Cara Bohner had the only hit of the game for the Tigers, a liner over first base.

Following a game-two performance where she pitched a complete game and allowed one run, Erin Brown was given the ball again. Today, she only made it through 1.1 innings, giving up six hits and four earned runs.

Amanda Medina would come in for Brown, but the Phoenix got to her as well, putting up two more runs in the 1.2 innings that she pitched.

Maddie Gardner would settle the storm and not allow a run the rest of the game, but the damage had been done, and McCard was pitching lights out.

The Tigers fall to 16-26 (6-12 in-conference) on the season. Their next game is at home against the Coppin State Eagles on April 16 at 3 p.m.