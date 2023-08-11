Towson University men’s basketball player arrested, charged with rape

By Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson University men’s basketball player Ryan Conway was arrested and indicted by a grand jury this week for allegedly raping a woman in June last year, court records show.

Conway’s name is not listed on the team’s roster as of Friday morning. He was arrested last month and indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 7 on eight counts, including second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and third-degree sex offense.

Towson University is aware of the allegations, according to a university spokesperson. Because the alleged incident happened at an off-campus apartment, Baltimore County police are leading the investigation.

“We are cooperating with Baltimore County Police in this matter. We have no further comment at this time,” a university spokesperson said.

The woman alleged that last June, Conway picked her up in the morning from her friend’s apartment. Conway allegedly took her back to his apartment, where the woman said they had consensual sex at first, but that “later she was not so sure it was completely consensual,” court documents state.

The woman took a sexual assault forensic exam the same day of the alleged incident.

In early August 2022, Detectives questioned Conway about the episode.

Conway told detectives at the time that he and the woman had had intercourse in the past, but denied the accusations.

A warrant for Conway’s DNA was issued roughly 10 days after detectives questioned him. Conway’s DNA pointed toward that found in the woman’s sexual assault forensic exam, court documents state.

Conway’s lawyer declined to provide a statement to The Towerlight on Friday morning but told WBAL that Conway plans to plead not guilty.

“The allegations are completely out of character for someone who has faithfully attended church his entire life, actively engaged in community service and comes from a wonderful, loving and supportive family,” the attorney told WBAL.

Courtney Ott contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

