Towson Women’s Basketball earns two major awards after 2023-24 season

By D’Mari Dreher-Smith, staff writer

With Towson Women’s Basketball regular season coming to an end, the Coastal Athletic Association released its conference honors on March 12, honoring two Tigers: Kylie Kornegay-Lucas and Patricia Anumgba.

Kornegay-Lucas, a redshirt senior, was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year. While she is no stranger to this award, making the 2024 season her second consecutive year receiving the title, she’s made history becoming the first player in program history to win this award back-to-back.

Along with this honor, Kornegay-Lucas was named to the First Team All-CAA for the second time and the CAA All-Defensive Team. She currently ranks second on Towson in points per game at 12.5, including a season-high 25 points against Stony Brook University. She leads the black and gold in steals at 66 and 33 blocks.

Also acknowledged by the CAA was Anumgba, a guard who was named to the Second Team All-CAA.

Anumgba, a junior, currently leads her team in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game, ranking ninth overall in the conference and scoring a season-high 28 points against Hampton University. She finished in double figures 23 times this season.

Towson will take on the winner of the UNCW and Northeastern matchup in the CAA Tournament on Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Washington D.C.