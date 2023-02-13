Towson Women’s Basketball gets back on track with win against UNCW

By: Da’Rell Johnson, Contributing writer

The Towson Women’s Basketball team defended home court against the University of North Carolina Wilmington and pulled out with the 60-44 win.

Guard Skye Williams led the Tigers on the defensive end with three steals, while guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas came off the bench to help the team come out on top with 13 points and six rebounds. Kornegay-Lucas sat the entire first quarter.

“Kylie is perfectly fine, it was just a match-up change, she will be back in the lineup next game,” Head Coach Laura Harper stated.

Guard Patricia Anumgba opened up the game by drawing two early fouls on forward Micah Hoggatt in the first quarter, sparking the Tigers’ strong free throw shooting of 88.9% at the line.

Towson out-rebounded UNCW 41-31 as the Seahawks were missing their leading rebounder, Lexi Jackson.

Center Taiye Johnson trailed Kornegay-Lucas as the second leading scorer, with nine points, while also coming off the bench. Both led their team in plus/minus and displayed their impact on the team after a loss on the road to Hofstra.

“The loss from Hofstra hurt us a lot,” Johnson said. “I came in before the game and talked about it a little to the team, as the coach let the players talk before the game. Coming to the end of the season, we are trying to place ourselves in a good bid for the tournament. We all had a nasty taste in our mouth from that, so we wanted to come home and get the win.”

Forwards Quinzia Fulmore and Anissa Rivera combined for 16 rebounds, with Rivera led Towson with nine of her own, and two blocks that followed three assists.

“Peanut has just bought into being a complete team player, she genuinely wants to win and wants everyone to do well,” said Harper. “I always hype her up and say she is a point forward, she’s always been a pretty legitimate passer, and today her passes were just falling.”

The Seahawks went on a little over three-minute scoring drought late in the fourth quarter as a result of the tough defense from Towson, as Towson scored 18 points off turnovers.

The Tigers came out aggressive on the offensive end, outlasting UNCW 40-22 in the paint. Harper got many players involved in the victory over the Seahawks, with 33 points off the bench compared to Wilmington’s eight.

Towson’s next matchup will be on the road on Friday, Feb. 17, at William & Mary at 7 p.m.