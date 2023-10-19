Towson women’s basketball picked first in CAA, Kornegay-Lucas picked Preseason Player of the Year

By Courtney Ott, Sports Editor

In a vote with the CAA women’s basketball head coaches, Kylie Kornegay-Lucas was selected the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, and Towson women’s basketball was the favorite to win the 2023-24 CAA Women’s Basketball title, the league announced on Thursday.

Out of the 14 votes, Towson received nine first-place votes and totaled 163 points to secure the top spot in the poll. Kornegay-Lucas was recognized in the preseason after being awarded the 2022-23 CAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, the redshirt senior led the league in steals at 79, averaged 14 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, and recorded 27 blocks. Kornegay-Lucas also received a spot on the All-CAA First Team.

In the 2022-23 season under new head coach Laura Harper, the Tigers finished with a 21-12 overall record and a shared regular season title and took a trip to the CAA women’s basketball championship game. Their season came to an end when Towson made their WNIT appearance against Harvard and lost 103-63.

Forward Quinzia Fulmore also received an All-CAA Honorable Mention in the coaches’ vote. Last season, Fulmore averaged 10 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game, 14 blocks and seven steals.

The Tigers’ exhibition game is on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. against Frostburg State at TU Arena.