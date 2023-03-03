Towson Women’s Basketball steals crucial win over Stony Brook

By: Doug Ditto, Staff Writer

The Towson Women’s Basketball team (12-5 in CAA) was able to maintain its lead winning 76-67 against Stony Brook (11-6) in an important game for the CAA standings.

“This is just a really big confidence boost for our team going into Senior Night on Saturday,” said Towson Head Coach Laura Harper.

The Tigers finished the game with 10 steals as a team which caused 15 turnovers as a whole for the Seawolves.

“Championships are about defense, rebounding and focus. We’ve really been instilling that into our team as we go into practice,” said Harper.

The Tigers were able to get the ball to forward Quinzia Fulmore in the post for their first three field goals of the evening. They held an 11-6 lead at the game’s first stoppage with 4:26 remaining in the quarter.

Towson led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter after a hard drive by guard Patricia Anumgba that ended in a layup as time ran out.

“The emphasis today was to throw the ball inside,” said Harper.

Guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas found guard Skye Williams for a fastbreak 3-pointer to extend their lead to 26-18 with 7:03 left to play in the second quarter.

Anumgba contributed the final six points of the half for the Tigers, including her second 3-pointer of the evening to give Towson a 35-29 lead at the break.

Kornegay-Lucas did a little bit of everything for the Tigers early, leading the team with seven rebounds and three assists in the first half in addition to her seven points. Anumgba led the first-half scoring attack for Towson with 11 points.

Anumgba gave the Tigers a jolt early in the second half when she intercepted a Seawolves pass and finished with a layup on the fastbreak. The Seawolves responded with a 3-pointer by guard Gigi Gonzalez to bring the score to 39-34, which prompted Harper to call a timeout with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Kornegay-Lucas found Anumbga for her third 3-pointer of the night with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter to extend the lead to 48-41 in favor of Towson. The Tigers ended the third quarter with a 54-47 advantage thanks to another bucket down low by Fulmore.

The Tiger lead grew to 60-52 when Kornegay-Lucas pickpocketed Gonzalez and laid the ball in for her fifth steal of the night. A 3-pointer for guard Alexia Nelson gave Towson its largest lead of the night at 65-54 with 4:52 remaining.

Seawolves guard Shamarla King drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the score to 67-61 with 3:15 remaining. The Tigers were able to put away the Seawolves by a final score of 76-67.

Kornegay-Lucas reached 20 points and led the team with 12 boards, five assists and five steals. Anumgba posted a career-high 20 points in the win as well, including 3-7 from beyond the 3-point line.

“The last couple games I’ve been in rhythm shooting the ball when I’m open and my feet are set and coach Harper has given me a lot of confidence to take those shots,” Anumbga said.

Harper’s team will have their chance to compete for a championship in SECU Arena as Towson hosts the Women’s CAA Tournament from Mar. 8-12.

Before the tournament, the Tigers will conclude their regular season at home for Senior Day against Elon on Saturday, Mar. 4, at 1 p.m.