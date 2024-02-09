Towson’s home win streak ends at 18 after loss to Delaware

By Waindim Tufoin, contributing writer

Towson (14-10, 7-4) fell short in scoring baskets and stopping Delaware’s offensive run in the Thursday matchup, losing to the Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4) 74-62, ending their 18-game home winning streak.

Delaware started the game on fire, shooting their first five baskets from three, while Towson started out cold, shooting 2/7 from the field. Towson was able to stay in the game, making their next three baskets to keep it close, but the first half would be the story of the game.

At the end of the first half, Towson turned the ball over and allowed an easy dunk for Delaware, taking the Blue Hens lead at the half to 10. The Tigers shot 35% from the field and 25% from three, while Delaware shot 54% from the field and 50% from three.

The second half would be more of the same script. Delaware started the half, making their first four 3-pointers while shooting 71% from three. Towson didn’t make a three until 1:49 left in the half. The Tigers shot 2/9 (29%) from three.

“Obviously, not our best performance. Give credit to Delaware. We were running uphill the whole night,” head coach Pat Skerry said.

Graduate Forward Charles Thompson shot a team-best from the field 50%, but the team as a whole shot 40% from the field and 24% from three, with freshman guard Tyler Tejada making half of them.

For the game, Delaware shot 55% from the field and 58% from three. Forward Gerald Drumgoole led Delaware with 20 points on 7/10 shooting.

Coach Skerry wasn’t happy with the performance, challenging his team at the end.

“We have to get a little bit of our edge back,” said Skerry.

The Tigers have that chance in their next game as they take on the Elon Phoenix (10-14, 3-8) on Monday at 9 p.m. at TU Arena.