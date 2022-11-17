Van Bokkelen Auditorium to be named after TU Turning Point adviser

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief and Jake Shindel, Senior Editor

The Van Bokkelen Hall Auditorium will be renamed the Richard E. Vatz Auditorium in dedication to longtime Towson University professor and adviser of the embattled chapter of Turning Point USA.

Van Bokkelen, located behind Stephens Hall, is home to several majors, including Communication Studies, Mass Communication and Speech Pathology. Vatz is a faculty member within the Department of Instructional Leadership & Professional Development but teaches a persuasion class within Communications Studies.

For most of his tenure Vatz has taught his class in the Auditorium, numbered VB 204.

“I am honored to be so honored…the most fulfilling aspect of my 48+ years has been teaching students how to think about and question general political and ethical positions they have always held unthinkingly,” Vatz said in an emailed statement Thursday.

He said he did not pay to have the Auditorium named after him, but would’ve if asked. However, a TU spokesman said the plaque for the Auditorium is being paid for by Vatz’s past philanthropic efforts.

Essentially, a few years ago, Vatz made a donation to the University and as part of that donation, he requested his name be put on the Auditorium, the spokesman said. He did not provide a specific year of when the donation was made or the amount.

Brian DeFilippis, vice president for University Advancement, said Vatz is a frequent university donor and the Auditorium will honor his tenure at TU.

“TU has received very generous philanthropic support from Dr. Vatz during his four-decade affiliation with the university,” the statement read. “Dr. Vatz has been a vocal champion for philanthropy and is among our community’s most generous donors. His many contributions have significantly benefited TU students and the broader university community. Dedicating space in recognition of his philanthropic legacy is an appropriate way to celebrate his support of TU.”

Vatz recently came under fire after he continued to serve as the faculty sponsor of the Towson chapter of Turning Point USA despite leaked messages showing members of the group using homophobic, racial and ableist slurs.

His coworkers within the Instructional Leadership & Professional Development Department publicly denounced Vatz’s decision to continue supporting the group after the messages leaked and his past affiliations with Towson alumni Matthew Heimbach.

Heimbach started the Towson chapter of the Youth for Western Civilization, which Vatz sponsored. The club sparked controversy by chalking “white pride” on sidewalks across campus in 2012, which led to Vatz stepping down from his role.

After the group was dissolved, Heimbach started the non-university affiliated White Student Union, USA Today reported. He later founded the Traditionalist Worker Party, a white nationalist organization, according to the SPLC.

The University will be hosting a dedication ceremony on Dec. 9.

The Towerlight has reached out to the Department of Instructional Leadership & Professional Development and SGA for comment.

This story will be updated.