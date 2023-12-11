Water service for two academic buildings restored by temporary fix; sinkhole remains

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

A temporary repair has restored water service to Hawkins Hall and the Psychology building after being shut off Thursday evening due to an underground water main issue.

Lecture Hall remains without water until underground work on the water main can be completed, Towson University announced Sunday evening in a campus-wide email. Restrooms remain offline.

Work to permanently fix the problem will be completed after the semester ends.

Towson facilities staff also discovered a small sinkhole in a Freedom Square walkway, which will require additional work, the university said Sunday. A pedestrian detour was erected Thursday, fencing off the side of the Square closest to Smith Hall.

The connection between the water main problem and the sinkhole is unknown.

This story may be updated.

