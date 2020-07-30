TU mandates COVID-19 testing, daily screenings

By: Meghan Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Photo by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson University has asked for all students, faculty and staff to complete a COVID-19 PCR test within 10 days of returning to campus. Additionally, students will need to submit a Tigers Care QuickScan at the beginning of every school day.

This announcement follows the University System of Maryland’s July 30th announcement that all students, faculty and staff of affiliated universities are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test and test negative within 14 days of returning to campus.

“We understand individuals are returning to campus on different dates,” states a campus-wide email from the University. “As a result, we ask that all students, faculty and staff complete a COVID-19 PCR test within 10 days of their return to campus. Tests can be completed at the on-campus testing site in front of the TU Health Center or at a conveniently located facility near your home.”

Towson has also launched a self-screening form called the Tigers Care QuickScan. Faculty and Staff are required to submit a QuickScan report every workday by 9am regardless of whether they are working in-person or remotely.

“Students will receive information about when to begin use of the tool closer to the start of move-in and classes,” Towson’s website reads. “Students will also need to complete the form each class day and will be informed of the process prior to arriving on campus. To preview the self-screening form, you can view the Tigers Care QuickScan now. Additional information about the Tigers Care QuickScan tool may be found here.”

The University will cover the costs of the required COVID-19 PCR tests.

“The university will bear the costs of the required COVID-19 PCR tests for all students, faculty and staff,” the campus-wide email reads. “Individuals taking the test at the on-campus Health Center testing site will not be billed for the test nor expected to pay when they take it. Individuals who take the test off-campus will be reimbursed for the cost of the test. A reimbursement form is available here.”

Additionally, out of state students must comply with Maryland guidelines on testing and quarantine.

Currently, anyone entering Maryland is advised to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before traveling to Maryland, and to stay home if they test positive.

Faculty and staff will begin receiving Tigers Care packages in the mail this week, which includes PPE required by the University.

“Students will receive the packages at move-in if they are residents or at an on-campus pick up location upon their arrival for classes,” TU’s website reads. “The kits include a mask, hand sanitizer, and a digital thermometer to assist in completing the Tigers Care QuickScan.”

– This article will be updated as more information becomes available.