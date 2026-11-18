By Theresa Pratt, Deputy News Editor

Hana Scott, the first lady of Baltimore and wife to Mayor Brandon Scott, headlined Towson’s annual Women in Leadership Summit on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The summit, hosted by the student activities office, was held in the Science Complex under the theme “Build Your Now: Develop Confidence Today & Hope for Tomorrow.”

Scott spoke about her leadership experiences, saying a change of plans doesn’t equate to failure.

“I want the young women from today to leave feeling empowered and encouraged,” Scott said. “Confidence is such a big thing because we are socialized to shrink ourselves, to be humble and to not say that we want to pursue our own goals.”

Kelly Carpenter, the associate director of leadership for the Office of Student Activities, said that a lot of thought went into selecting this year’s theme.

“We often bring feedback from our student interactions and the identified needs of our current student groups into the conversation as we brainstorm the theme for the current year,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter also said the committee looks for a keynote speaker who has an inspirational yet relatable story to tell, and that Scott checks that box.

Scott agreed to serve as the speaker for the summit because she said the event aligned with her values and passion: encouraging youth and empowering women.

The event concluded with a meet and greet with Scott and a woman empowerment keychain-making activity.

Dr. Allyson DeMaagd, the associate director for the Center for Student Diversity, is another member of the planning committee. She said she hoped that people who attended the summit left feeling stronger in their leadership skills.

“We hope that students build new skills, tap into new strengths, make new connections and feel inspired by one another,” she said. “Overall, we want students to leave knowing that they have a supportive community of women leaders on this campus, but also knowing that they are leaders themselves.”