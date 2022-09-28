Čajić Awarded AVCA National Division I Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week

By: Courtney Ott, Contributing Writer

Nina Čajić was awarded the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Division I Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Čajić is the first Towson University volleyball player ever to win the award.

“Receiving this just feels amazing, and I’m still in shock,” said the junior outside hitter. “I can’t believe it.”

Her stand-out performance this season and season-high achievements on Sunday against Stony Brook University secured her newly-earned title.

In two games against Stony Brook, Čajić recorded 32 kills and a .698 hit percentage in two straight-set matches. On Saturday, she held a .737 hit percentage with 14 kills.

Sunday consisted of a .667 hit percentage for Čajić and a season-high 18 kills.

On Monday, Čajić was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week. With 12 more CAA conference games and the Tigers sitting at 14-0, Čajić emphasized the importance of quality gameplay.

“I just feel like for my team and I, it’s important that we play on our best level so we can win against the competition we have in the CAA, and hopefully win the CAAs and make it to the first round of the NCAAs,” Čajić said.

Towson’s next match will be at home against North Carolina A&T on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.