Christopher, Hunter named Colonial Athletic Association Players of the Week

By: Jake Shindel, Senior Editor

Towson University women’s Soccer forward Nia Christopher and football wide receiver player D’Ago Hunter have each been named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for their respective sports, the CAA announced Monday.

Christopher was named CAA Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after she set a program record with five goals in a game against Delaware State University. Her five goals are the most by any player in a game this season, the press release said.

The Preseason Player of the Year has eight goals this season and two assists. Christopher is the first Women’s Soccer player from Towson to receive a CAA Weekly honor this season.

Subscribe to the Towerlight Today! Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

Women’s Soccer’s next game is Thursday, Sept. 22, at home against Monmouth University at 6 p.m.

Hunter was the only Tiger to find the end zone in their 65-7 defeat at West Virginia University on Saturday. West Virginia scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game, and Hunter took the following kickoff 96 yards to the house to tie up the game at seven apiece.

The kick returner and running back returned eight kickoffs for 227 yards, an average of 28.4 yards per return, according to the press release. Hunter accounts for Towson’s only special teams touchdown of the year so far.

Hunter is the second Towson Football player to receive CAA honors this season and the first Tiger named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week since Shane McDonough in September 2019.

The Tigers begin conference play against University of New Hampshire on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m.