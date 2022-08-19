Construction equipment damages window at Glen Dining

By: Gabriel Donahue, Deputy News Editor

A window at Glen Dining Hall was damaged after being struck by contractor-operated equipment early Friday afternoon.

TU Public Safety and Facilities responded to the incident, which occurred while work on the Glen Towers renovation project was happening, the university said in a campus-wide email. No injuries have been reported.

Jake Shindel/The Towerlight

Construction crew cleans up broken window at Glen Dining Hall after damage caused by equipment. Jake Shindel/The Towerlight

According to Matt Palmer, TU spokesperson, the incident occurred after operating hours, but there may have been a few people in the building at the time.

The ground-level window will be replaced in the next few days and Glen Dining Hall will be operating as usual as students begin move-in next week, the university said.

Jake Shindel contributed to this story

This story may be updated

