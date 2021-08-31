Dates you need to know as a TU student

By: Julia Fluke, Assistant Editor



Towson University’s (TU) first day of classes began Aug. 30. Here are some important dates to know as the semester progresses:



Drop or swap with no penalty: Students have until Sept. 8 to swap or withdraw from classes without the action appearing on their transcript or harming their GPA. To add, drop, or swap a class go to Towson Online Services/PeopleSoft.



Day off: TU will be closed on Sept. 6 for Labor Day.



Withdraw with a “W”: Nov. 8 is the last day to withdraw from a full semester class with a grade of “W.” It is also the last day to change to Pass or an Audit option.

Thanksgiving break: TU buildings and residences are closed Nov. 24-28 for Thanksgiving.

End of regular classes: The last day of classes for the Fall 2021 semester is Dec. 13. Reading Day will take place on Dec. 14.

Finals: The final exams period will begin on Wednesday Dec. 15 and end Dec. 21.

Graduation: Winter Commencement Ceremonies will begin Dec. 22 with The College of Health Professions, College of Business Economics, Fisher College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Education. The next day, Dec. 23, Commencement will begin for the College of Fine Arts and Communication and College of Liberal Arts.